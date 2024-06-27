5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 535 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

