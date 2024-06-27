Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 535 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
