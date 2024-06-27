Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 535 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4700 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

