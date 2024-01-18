Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,14 g
- Diameter null mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,800,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1854-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 17150 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 345 EUR
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1854-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
