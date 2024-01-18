Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,800,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1854-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 17150 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 345 EUR
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1854-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

