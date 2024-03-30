Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,800,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (14)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
1103 $
Price in auction currency 112500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1849-1851", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
