20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition AU (18) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (11) AU50 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)