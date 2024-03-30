Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,800,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
1103 $
Price in auction currency 112500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1849-1851", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

