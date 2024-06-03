Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1851 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the RND auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price

