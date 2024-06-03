Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1851 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the RND auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1851 "Eagle 1849-1851", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
