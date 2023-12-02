Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851". St George without cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: St George without cloak
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,075,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1364 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
3258 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1849-1851", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search