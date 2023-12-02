Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851". St George without cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: St George without cloak

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" St George without cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" St George without cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,075,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1364 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction MUNZE - December 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
3258 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1849-1851", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

