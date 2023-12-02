20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851". St George without cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.

Сondition AU (3) XF (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1)