Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851". St. George in a cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: St. George in a cloak
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,075,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ ПА. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 648 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (17)
- AURORA (11)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (12)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (3)
- MS67 (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (14)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (4)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1849-1851", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search