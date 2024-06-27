Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851". St. George in a cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: St. George in a cloak

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" St. George in a cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" St. George in a cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,075,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ ПА. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 648 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1849-1851", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

