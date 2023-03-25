Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851". St George without cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: St George without cloak

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" St George without cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" St George without cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,250,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 730 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
2700 $
Price in auction currency 2700 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1849-1851", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

