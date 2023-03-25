20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851". St George without cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 730 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1)