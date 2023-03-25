Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851". St George without cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: St George without cloak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,250,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 730 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
2700 $
Price in auction currency 2700 USD
