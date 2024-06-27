20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851". St. George in a cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ ПА. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the RND auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (49) AU (40) XF (28) VF (14) F (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (10) MS63 (5) MS62 (7) MS61 (2) MS60 (3) AU58 (4) AU55 (5) AU53 (5) AU50 (4) XF45 (9) XF40 (2) VF35 (3) PF64 (4) PF63 (2) PF62 (4) DETAILS (1) PL (4) Service ННР (10) PCGS (5) RNGA (5) NGC (6)

