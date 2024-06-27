Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851". St. George in a cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: St. George in a cloak
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,250,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ ПА. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the RND auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4530 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1849-1851", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
