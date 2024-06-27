Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851". St. George in a cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: St. George in a cloak

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" St. George in a cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" St. George in a cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,250,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ ПА. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the RND auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (29)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (16)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (13)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (22)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (6)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4530 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1849-1851", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1849 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search