Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,922,501
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (206)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1847 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the RND auction for RUB 375,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1847 "Eagle 1845-1847", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
