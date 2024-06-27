Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,922,501

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (206)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1847 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the RND auction for RUB 375,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (24)
  • AURORA (20)
  • BAC (3)
  • Coins and Medals (8)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • Imperial Coin (26)
  • Katz (10)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (5)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (6)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rare Coins (20)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (10)
  • Russian Heritage (13)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1847 "Eagle 1845-1847", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1847 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search