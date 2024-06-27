20 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1847 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the RND auction for RUB 375,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (63) AU (43) XF (61) VF (18) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (8) MS62 (14) MS61 (6) MS60 (4) AU58 (3) AU55 (5) AU53 (5) AU50 (2) XF45 (6) XF40 (7) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (4) PL (1) Service ННР (7) NGC (12) RNGA (6) PCGS (2)

