Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 630,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1846
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the RND auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1350 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10100 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1845-1847", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
