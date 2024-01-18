Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 630,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the RND auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1350 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10100 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1845-1847", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

