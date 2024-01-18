20 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the RND auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

