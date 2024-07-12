Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 105,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction MS67 - July 14, 2021
Seller MS67
Date July 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price

