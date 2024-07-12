Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 105,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date July 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1845-1847", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
