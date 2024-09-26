20 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 679 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 48,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

