Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 679 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 48,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

  All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
33580 $
Price in auction currency 30000 CHF
Russia 20 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
50263 $
Price in auction currency 48000 CHF
Russia 20 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 20 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1832-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
