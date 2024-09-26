Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 679 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 48,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
33580 $
Price in auction currency 30000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
50263 $
Price in auction currency 48000 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1832-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
