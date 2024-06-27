20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the RND auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (4) AU (38) XF (27) VF (10) F (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF25 (2) Service NGC (2) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

AURORA (10)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (3)

COINSNET (3)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (5)

Künker (4)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

MUNZE (3)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (15)

Rauch (1)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (5)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (4)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (1)