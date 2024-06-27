Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,645,113
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the RND auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 16100 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1832-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
