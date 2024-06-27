Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,645,113

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the RND auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 16100 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1832-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

