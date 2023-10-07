Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,300,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1837 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2900 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 7250 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

