Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,300,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1837 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2900 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 7250 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1837 "Eagle 1832-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
