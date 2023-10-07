20 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1837 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (9) AU (20) XF (16) VF (12) F (2) VG (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (4) VF35 (3) VF30 (7) VF25 (2) PF65 (2) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (2) Service RNGA (2) NGC (8) ННР (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (11)

AURORA (6)

COINSNET (3)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Imperial Coin (13)

Katz (3)

MUNZE (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (9)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (8)

SINCONA (4)

Stack's (1)

Знак (1)