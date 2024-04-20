20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1836 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (18) AU (24) XF (23) VF (22) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (4) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (3) PF66 (2) PF64 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (14) ННР (2) PCGS (1)

