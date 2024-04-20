Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,280,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1836 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (6)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (5)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Rare Coins (21)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • WAG (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3700 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
