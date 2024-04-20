Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,280,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1836 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1836 "Eagle 1832-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
