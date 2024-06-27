Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1835 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the RND auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1835 "Eagle 1832-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
