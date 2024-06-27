20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1835 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the RND auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

