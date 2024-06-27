Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1835 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the RND auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6600 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F DETAILS
Selling price
******
