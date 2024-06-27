Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 435,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1833 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the RND auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

