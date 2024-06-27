Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 435,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1833 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the RND auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1833 "Eagle 1832-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
