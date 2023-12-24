Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 320,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 150 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
