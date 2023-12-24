Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 320,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 150 CHF
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
