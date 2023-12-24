20 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

