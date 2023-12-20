20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1832 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2233 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 8,250. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

