Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 97,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1832 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2233 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 8,250. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (13)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (13)
  • Künker (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (6)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 525 CHF
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PF65 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition PF66 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1832 "Eagle 1832-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

