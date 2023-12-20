Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 97,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1832 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2233 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 8,250. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 525 CHF
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PF65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition PF66 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1832 "Eagle 1832-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
