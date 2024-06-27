Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 250,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
665 $
Price in auction currency 610 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition F DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition F DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

