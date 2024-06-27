20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (10) XF (13) VF (13) F (3) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (2) Service ННР (1) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (4)

Coins and Medals (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (6)

Künker (1)

MUNZE (2)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (1)

RND (5)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (1)