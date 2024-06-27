Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 250,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1829
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (2)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (5)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
665 $
Price in auction currency 610 EUR
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search