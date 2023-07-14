20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (4) AU (7) XF (7) VF (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) PF64 (1) PL (1) Service NGC (2) RNGA (1)

