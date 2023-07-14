Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5456 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
5875 $
Price in auction currency 360000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rauch - April 11, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date April 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - October 2, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date October 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS67 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - November 24, 2016
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - November 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date November 24, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 27, 2016
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 27, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 27, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

