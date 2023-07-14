Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5456 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
5875 $
Price in auction currency 360000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS67 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
