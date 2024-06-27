Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,350,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ НI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 26660 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - November 6, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Empire - April 27, 2019
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1851-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

