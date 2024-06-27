10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ НI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

