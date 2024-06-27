Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ НI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,350,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ НI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 26660 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1851-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
