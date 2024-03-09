Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,350,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 204 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date December 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1851-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
