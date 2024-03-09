10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

