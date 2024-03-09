Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,350,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 204 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction MUNZE - March 2, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction MUNZE - December 6, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

