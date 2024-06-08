Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,350,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 97,500. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1851-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
