10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 97,500. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (25) AU (18) XF (16) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) DETAILS (3) PL (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (4) ННР (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (10)

AURORA (4)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (4)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (3)

Künker (1)

MS67 (4)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (16)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (4)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (1)