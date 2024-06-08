Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,350,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 97,500. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction MS67 - May 17, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction MS67 - December 28, 2022
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction MS67 - July 21, 2022
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1851-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

