Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,500,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1851 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22146 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction MS67 - September 11, 2019
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1851 "Eagle 1851-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

