Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,500,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1851 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22146 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
12
