10 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1851 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22146 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.

