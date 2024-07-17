Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,450,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS64 CPRC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 7650 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1851-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

