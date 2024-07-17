Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,07 g
- Diameter null mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,450,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 7650 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
