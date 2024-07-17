10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

