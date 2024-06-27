Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,450,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1845-1848" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1113 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
612 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - September 12, 2020
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date September 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1845-1848", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1850 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
