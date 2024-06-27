Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,450,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1845-1848" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1113 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Empire (2)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (10)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
612 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date September 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1845-1848", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search