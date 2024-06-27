10 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1845-1848" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1113 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (8) XF (15) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) Service RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

AURORA (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Empire (2)

Katz (1)

Rare Coins (10)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)