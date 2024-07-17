Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,110,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1845-1848" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1343 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******

Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1845-1848", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
