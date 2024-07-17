Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,110,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1845-1848" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1343 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1845-1848", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

