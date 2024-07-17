Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,180,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (188)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1847 "Eagle 1845-1848" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1847 "Eagle 1845-1848", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
