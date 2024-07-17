Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,180,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (188)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1847 "Eagle 1845-1848" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

