10 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1847 "Eagle 1845-1848" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (11) PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (69) AU (47) XF (40) VF (8) F (2) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (6) MS64 (12) MS63 (13) MS62 (4) MS61 (3) MS60 (3) AU58 (7) AU55 (6) AU50 (3) XF45 (5) XF40 (7) VF30 (1) F15 (2) PF65 (2) PF63 (5) PL62 (2) DETAILS (2) PL (2) Service ННР (16) NGC (21) RNGA (5) PCGS (1)

