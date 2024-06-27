Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Narrow crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 810,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1846
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1845-1848" with mark СПБ ПА. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- MS67 (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
898 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 20, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
