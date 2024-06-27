10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1845-1848" with mark СПБ ПА. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

