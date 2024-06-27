Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Narrow crown

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 810,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1845-1848" with mark СПБ ПА. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
898 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction MS67 - February 12, 2020
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Imperial Coin - December 20, 2016
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Imperial Coin - December 20, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 20, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1845-1848", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

