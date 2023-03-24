Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848". Wide crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wide crown
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 810,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1846
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1845-1848" with mark СПБ ПА. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,150. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******

Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******

Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS67
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU53
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1845-1848", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
