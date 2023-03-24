10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848". Wide crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1845-1848" with mark СПБ ПА. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,150. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

