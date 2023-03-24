Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848". Wide crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wide crown

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 810,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1845-1848" with mark СПБ ПА. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,150. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS67
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Empire - April 17, 2015
Seller Empire
Date April 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Künker - March 10, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1845-1848", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

