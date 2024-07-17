Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,435,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1845-1848" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 340,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1845-1848", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

