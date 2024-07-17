10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1845-1848" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 340,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (38) AU (48) XF (53) VF (12) F (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (8) MS62 (8) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (5) XF45 (16) XF40 (8) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF20 (2) PF66 (2) DETAILS (5) ULTRA CAMEO (2) PL (1) Service NGC (13) RNGA (1) ННР (5)

