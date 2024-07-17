Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1848" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,435,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1845-1848" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 340,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.
