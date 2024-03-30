Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 460,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1844 "Eagle 1844" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2900 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction MS67 - April 14, 2021
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction MS67 - October 14, 2020
Seller MS67
Date October 14, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1844 "Eagle 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1844 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
