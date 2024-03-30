Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 460,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1844 "Eagle 1844" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (6)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (4)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Rare Coins (14)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date October 14, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1844 "Eagle 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search