Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 180,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1844" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the RND auction for RUB 380,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2910 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
