10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1844" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the RND auction for RUB 380,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) AU (3) XF (2) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)