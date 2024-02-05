Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 180,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1844" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the RND auction for RUB 380,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1844" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1844" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2910 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1844" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1844" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1844" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1844" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1844" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1844" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1844" at auction Katz - March 12, 2017
Seller Katz
Date March 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1844" at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1844" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1844" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1844" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

