Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 180,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1842" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 72,500. Bidding took place December 10, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 17200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
703 $
Price in auction currency 62000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction MUNZE - December 10, 2019
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction AURORA - November 6, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Katz - September 13, 2017
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

