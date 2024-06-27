10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1842" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 72,500. Bidding took place December 10, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service ННР (1)