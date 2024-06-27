Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 180,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1842" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 72,500. Bidding took place December 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Katz (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 17200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
703 $
Price in auction currency 62000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search