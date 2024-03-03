Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500,116

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the RND auction for RUB 2,000,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
21822 $
Price in auction currency 2000000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1832-1839", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

