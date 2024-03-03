Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500,116
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the RND auction for RUB 2,000,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (4)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (2)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
21822 $
Price in auction currency 2000000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1832-1839", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search