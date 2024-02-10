10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1837 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 72,500. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

