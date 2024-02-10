Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,360,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1837 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 72,500. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1837 "Eagle 1832-1839", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
