Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,360,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1837 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 72,500. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1837 "Eagle 1832-1839", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

