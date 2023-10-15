Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 490,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1836 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9341 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 CHF
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
