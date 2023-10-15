Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 490,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1836 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9341 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 CHF
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 82 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1836 "Eagle 1832-1839", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1836 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search