10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 940,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1835 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6229 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
