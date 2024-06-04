Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 940,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1835 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6229 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price

