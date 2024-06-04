10 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1835 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6229 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (7) AU (7) XF (18) VF (14) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (5) VF35 (4) VF30 (2) PF63 (1) DETAILS (5) CAMEO (1) Service RNGA (2) NGC (5) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (2)

BAC (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (13)

Katz (8)

Künker (2)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (9)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

SINCONA (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (1)

Знак (1)