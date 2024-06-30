10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1833 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

