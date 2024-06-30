Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 880,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1833 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (5)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1833 "Eagle 1832-1839", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

