Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 880,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1833 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (5)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (14)
- RND (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1833 "Eagle 1832-1839", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search