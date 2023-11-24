Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 103,705

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1832 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the RND auction for RUB 440,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (3)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
7092 $
Price in auction currency 650000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1832 "Eagle 1832-1839", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1832 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search