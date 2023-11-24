Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 103,705
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1832 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the RND auction for RUB 440,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
7092 $
Price in auction currency 650000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
