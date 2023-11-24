10 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1832 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the RND auction for RUB 440,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (9) AU (16) XF (8) VF (9) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (3) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) Service NGC (6) ННР (1) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

AURORA (6)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (6)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (6)

Künker (3)

MDC Monaco (1)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (3)

RND (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Знак (2)