Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1104 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
718 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rauch - June 5, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition SP65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition PF63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition SP65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition PF63 BN PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

