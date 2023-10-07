Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1104 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (9) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) SP65 (2) PF63 (2) RB (2) BN (5) Service RNGA (1) NGC (2) PCGS (4)