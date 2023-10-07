Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1104 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
718 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition SP65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition PF63 BN PCGS
Selling price
