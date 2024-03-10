Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2259 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
673 $
Price in auction currency 615 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition MS64 PL ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition SP64 BN
Selling price
******
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition SP64 BN
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
******
