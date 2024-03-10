Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2259 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
673 $
Price in auction currency 615 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition MS64 PL ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition SP64 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition SP64 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1849 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search