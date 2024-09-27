Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Poltina 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern Poltina 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern Poltina 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

