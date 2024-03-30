Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Poltina 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Pattern Poltina 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern Poltina 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Sotheby's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Poltina 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel". This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1994 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 1,300. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Russia Poltina 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
1300 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 1300 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

