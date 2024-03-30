Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Poltina 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Poltina 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel". This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1994 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 1,300. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
For the sale of Poltina 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
