Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Pattern Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Module of Rouble
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Grevenbroich
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press". This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Grevenbroich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6596 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press" (Pattern) at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press" (Pattern) at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
969 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Russia Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press" (Pattern) at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
789 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Russia Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press" (Pattern) at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press" (Pattern) at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press" (Pattern) at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press" (Pattern) at auction Auctiones - March 20, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press" (Pattern) at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press" (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - September 7, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
