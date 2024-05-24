Pattern Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press". This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Grevenbroich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6596 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition AU (2) XF (9) VF (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1)