Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press". This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Grevenbroich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6596 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
969 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Module of Rouble 1846 "Uhlhorn Press", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
