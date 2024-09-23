Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Restrike. Silver. Edge inscription (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike. Silver. Edge inscription

Obverse Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" Restrike Silver Edge inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" Restrike Silver Edge inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 35,7 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Module of Rouble
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1845 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Module of Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search