Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Restrike. Silver. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike. Silver. Plain edge
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Restrike. Silver. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4474 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Stack's (1)
