Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Restrike. Silver. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike. Silver. Plain edge

Obverse Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" Restrike Silver Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" Restrike Silver Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 35,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Module of Rouble
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Restrike. Silver. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4474 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
5781 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

