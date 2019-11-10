Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Restrike. Copper. Edge inscription (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike. Copper. Edge inscription

Obverse Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" Restrike Copper Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" Restrike Copper Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 35,7 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Module of Rouble
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Restrike. Copper. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8670 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2070 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

