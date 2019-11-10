Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Restrike. Copper. Edge inscription (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike. Copper. Edge inscription
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Restrike. Copper. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8670 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
For the sale of Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
