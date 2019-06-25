Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Copper. Edge inscription (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Copper. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6828B sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

