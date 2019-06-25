Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Copper. Edge inscription (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Copper. Edge inscription
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight null g
- Diameter 35,7 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Module of Rouble
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Copper. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6828B sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
718 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
2505 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
