Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Copper. Edge inscription (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Copper. Edge inscription

Obverse Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" Copper Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" Copper Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 35,7 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Module of Rouble
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press". Copper. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6828B sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
718 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
2505 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - December 2, 2016
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 30, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Module of Rouble 1845 "Tonnelier Press", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1845 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Module of Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search